SU students cannot retrieve belongings from dorms yet as CNY reopens

Syracuse University will remain closed as central New York begins to reopen nonessential businesses, a university official said Friday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that central New York had met all seven state criteria to begin a phased reopening of nonessential businesses. The governor had initially closed nonessential businesses in New York state due to the coronavirus.

Main Campus will remain closed during the first phase of the reopening, said Missy Mathis-Hanlon, director of SU’s Parent and Family Services, in an SU News release. Higher education is not included in the first phase of the reopening process, and most faculty and staff are not allowed to access campus, she said.

The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory condition that has infected 348,232 people and killed 22,478 in New York state. The university announced March 16 that it would transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester to curb the virus’s spread.

SU announced March 17 that students could retrieve belongings from university housing by March 22 or wait until a later date. The university has yet to announce future dates for students to move out.

Students cannot return to campus to retrieve belongings from residence halls until public health officials deem it is safe to do so, Mathis-Hanlon said.

“Once we receive guidance from public health experts that it’s safe for you to return to campus to gather your students’ items, we will notify you immediately,” Mathis-Hanlon said. “This continues to be a difficult time for all of us.”