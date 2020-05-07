SU still receiving reports of students violating social distancing rules

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University has continued to receive reports of students violating social distancing guidelines, a university official said Thursday.

Students hosting and attending parties and other gatherings are breaking the law, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release. Any students participating in large gatherings will be referred to SU’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities for violating the Code of Student Conduct, he said.

“That choice is also reckless, selfish and puts other people and their families at risk,” Haynie said. “It is disappointing that I must once again reiterate what has already been said and shared multiple times in multiple communications.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned nonessential public gatherings until at least May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected 327,469 and killed 20,828 in New York state.

SU announced March 16 that it would transition to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester and encouraged students to leave campus by March 22. Some students have remained in university housing on South Campus or in off-campus apartments.

University officials have warned students about the consequences of social distancing violations on multiple occasions. Haynie said April 24 that SU and local government officials had received reports of students gathering in groups off-campus.

The university sent students a university-wide text Tuesday reminding them of social distancing guidelines.

Haynie encouraged students to limit outdoor recreation to activities that don’t involve close contact with other people. The Syracuse Police Department may choose to enforce social distancing guidelines with fines totaling up to $1,000, Haynie said.

Mayor Ben Walsh said during a media briefing April 14 that SPD temporarily will not issue citations to individuals violating social distancing to protect police officers from exposure to COVID-19. SU has previously stated the Department of Public Safety will enforce social distancing guidelines on campus.

“It’s not just about compliance,” Haynie said. “It is about consideration — for the elderly, the sick, the doctors and nurses, the worried, those who are mourning and all who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic right here in our community. They deserve your respect and consideration.”