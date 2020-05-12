SU to raise cost of tuition for 2020-21 academic year

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will increase tuition by 3.9% for the 2020-2021 academic year, the university announced in a press release Tuesday.

Tuition will increase to $50,700 for students admitted prior to fall 2018. All full-time undergraduate students admitted to SU in fall 2018 and after will now pay $54,270 in tuition.

At the same, SU has committed to a record $300 million in student financial aid for the 2020-21 academic year budget, a 7% increase over the previous fiscal year.

SU will receive $9.9 million from the federal CARES Act, at least half of which must go toward emergency grants for students. The university has begun accepting grant requests through the Office of Financial Aid.

The separate Syracuse Responds Fund aims to raise money for students facing financial difficulties, including those who lost their on-campus jobs and expenses for the 750 students who were moved to South Campus after classes shifted online.

Most returning students will also see an average 3.5% increase in room rates and an average 2% increase in meal plan rates depending on their selected housing and meal plans.

In order to support “significantly enhanced” services at the Barnes Center at The Arch, the university increased health and wellness fees by 2% for undergraduate students and 15% for students in SU’s College of Law, according to the release. Undergraduate students will pay an average of $2 more in activity fees for the upcoming academic year.

There is currently no proposed increase to the undergraduate co-curricular fee or residential internet and cable fee, according to the release.

The university will raise graduate assistant minimum stipends to $16,080 and $16,125 for master’s students on a university fellowship. Doctoral students on fellowships will continue to receive a minimum of $25,290.

The university lost an estimated $35 million in revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. University officials announced several measures in April, including salary and hiring freezes for faculty and staff, to alleviate the virus’s financial impact on the upcoming academic year.