SU offers 20 summer courses in new Alumni College

Syracuse University will offer 20 noncredit online courses this summer as part of its newly announced Alumni College, university officials said in a press release Wednesday.

The four-week courses, offered by University College in partnership with the Office of Alumni Engagement, will cost $544 each, according to the Alumni College webpage. Students who enroll in the courses will participate in live virtual class sessions each week and complete additional online work between meetings, SU said.

The college is “a way to engage the Orange Community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” SU said.

SU faculty and instructors will lead courses covering a variety of topics, including documentary filmmaking, poetry and esports. The university hopes to expand course offerings in the future, said Michael Frasciello, dean of University College.