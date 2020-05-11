SU honors seniors in virtual degree conferral ceremony

Syracuse University awarded degrees to graduating seniors in a virtual ceremony Sunday.

University administrators, leaders and notable alumni –– including NBC Sportscaster Mike Tirico and CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang –– spoke at the 14-minute online event. SU postponed this year’s on-campus Commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, rescheduling the event for an undetermined date this fall.

Chancellor Kent Syverud opened the ceremony with a recorded address from an empty Shaw Quadrangle, the initial site of Commencement 2020.

“We had all hoped to be together here on this happy day. That is now a hope deferred to the fall, when we plan to formally mark your Commencement,” Syverud said. “But today, we will confer your degrees, and you will become the newest graduates of Syracuse University.”

The ceremony concluded an academic year embroiled in hate incidents, protests and the COVID-19 outbreak. SU suspended on-campus classes and transitioned to online learning after spring break to curb the spread of the virus, which has infected 335,395 people and killed 21,478 in New York state.

Speakers from across the county addressed the graduates and commended their resiliency amid the transition to online classes.

“I know the Class of 2020 was dealt a really rough hand, probably the toughest year for seniors in our 150 years of Syracuse history,” Tirico said. “But I know that you all are very well prepared to take on this new world with new challenges.”

Rev. Rhonda Chester of the United Methodist Ecumenical Campus Ministry at Hendricks Chapel offered a blessing to the graduating class. Board of Trustees Chair Kathleen Walters congratulated seniors on becoming SU alumni.

Outgoing Student Association President Mackenzie Mertikas also bid farewell to the Class of 2020. SA swore in its new president and vice president, Justine Hastings and Ryan Golden, on April 27.

“In 150 years of Syracuse University, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a year quite like this one,” Mertikas said. “Regardless if classes are in session on-campus or across the world, the incredible students that attend Syracuse will always have a home on the Hill.”

Interim Provost John Liu presented the Class of 2020 to Syverud, who awarded degrees to the graduates.

“No one could have been fully prepared for the adversity you have all faced, but you have responded with resilience and with grace,” Syverud said. “We all thank you.”