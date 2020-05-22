SU faculty and staff to return to campus in four phases

Syracuse University is developing plans for faculty and staff to return to campus in phases, a university official announced Thursday.

Faculty and staff will return in four phases beginning no earlier than June 1, said Andrew Gordon, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, in a press release. Chancellor Kent Syverud announced on May 20 that SU will resume in-person classes in the fall with an accelerated schedule, with students departing campus before Thanksgiving.

The first phase will bring back 30% of SU staff, including essential personnel and faculty conducting research in on-campus laboratories, Gordon said. The university will not begin bringing faculty and staff back to campus without the approval of New York state and local public health officials, he said.

The second and third phases will each bring back an additional 10-15% of faculty and staff, Gordon said. The fourth phase will bring back an additional 25% of SU’s employees, while up to 20% of staff may not return until the fall semester begins on Aug. 24.

Faculty and staff will receive more information about the return to campus beginning next week, Gordon said.