SU to award degrees virtually to graduating seniors Sunday

Syracuse University will honor graduating seniors with virtual degrees Sunday before hosting Commencement 2020 in the Carrier Dome this fall.

The virtual event will include remarks from SU officials and surprise guests, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in a campus-wide email. The university has not yet determined a date for the Class of 2020’s on-campus Commencement ceremony this fall, Haynie said.

Commencement 2020 was initially set to take place Sunday on the Quad. The university canceled the on-campus, in-person ceremony on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although Commencement 2020 will not occur as originally planned on Sunday, Syracuse University will still use this special day to recognize our graduates and acknowledge all of their wonderful achievements,” Haynie said.

SU also suspended its study abroad programs for the remainder of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The university remains hopeful that students enrolled in SU Abroad programs for the fall semester will be able to travel to the countries, Haynie said.

“Staff members in the Syracuse Abroad office are developing robust and academically engaging programs at each of the University’s center locations in alignment with public health counsel in the respective countries,” Haynie said.

SU encouraged students to move out of university housing by March 22. The university is currently working on plans to allow students to return to retrieve their belongings if they have not yet done so, Haynie said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned all nonessential travel in New York state, and students will not be able to return to campus until officials indicate it is safe to return, Haynie said.

The university has continued to work with government and public health officials on scenarios for bringing faculty and staff back to campus in the fall, Haynie said. Professors are authorized for priority coronavirus testing as essential workers, he said.

“While challenging days remain, I am comforted by the fact, which despite the very difficult circumstances, we are working and looking forward together—just as Syracuse University has for 150 years.” Haynie said.