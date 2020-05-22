The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University students can return to campus to retrieve belongings between May 30 and June 14, a university official announced Friday.

Students can return to campus themselves or allow a friend or family member to retrieve their belongings, said Amanda Nicholson, assistant provost and dean of student success, in an SU News release. Students may also choose to have university staff pack up and store or ship their belongings for free.

SU allowed students to return to campus before March 22 to retrieve their belongings after announcing during spring break that it would transition to online classes for the rest of the semester.

Students may bring only one additional person to their residence hall and must practice social distancing while retrieving belongings, Nicholson said. Any items left in rooms past June 14 will be donated or thrown away, she said.

Students can sign up for three-hour time slots to retrieve belongings through the housing portal starting May 26, Nicholson said. Students and their families may only be on campus during their scheduled time slot.

Any student who decides to have SU staff gather their belongings will coordinate with LazyBones for shipping and storage. Students must also mail the keys to their rooms by June 22, she said.