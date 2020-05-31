SA expresses solidarity with protests against police brutality

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University’s Student Association released a statement Sunday in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Protests broke out this weekend in cities across the country, including Syracuse, after Floyd’s alleged murder in the custody of Minneapolis police. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Mayor Ben Walsh declared a citywide state of emergency early Sunday evening after Saturday’s protests escalated to violent clashes with police and store lootings.

“The Student Association stands against racism in ALL forms, including anti-Blackness,” said the statement, posted on SA’s Instagram. “We stand in solidarity with all who are sad, frustrated, tired, and/or afraid.”

SA commits to doing everything the organization can to prevent racist and discriminatory acts on SU’s campus, according to the statement. At least 32 racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents have been reported on or near campus since November.

The organization also listed several “culturally competent” mental health resources for Black students and general mental health resources in its statement. SA has also created a list of resources for students on its website.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all affected by these acts of violence,” the statement said.