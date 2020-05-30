Protesters rally outside SPD headquarters after George Floyd’s death

Hundreds rallied outside the Syracuse Police Department’s headquarters on Saturday to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The protest is one of several in cities across the country after Floyd’s death on Monday in the custody of Minneapolis police. Floyd, a Black man, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. As of 6 p.m., there have been no clashes between protesters and Syracuse police.

The protest in Syracuse comes one day after Derek Chauvin, the officer responsible for Floyd’s death, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Syracuse protesters chanted “he couldn’t breathe” and “Black lives matter.”

Protesters had gathered in the street outside SPD headquarters at about 5:45 p.m. As parts of the crowd moved to the sidewalk, some began chanting George Floyd’s name and “hands up, don’t shoot.” Some later kneeled on the ground, raised their hands and chanted “no justice, no peace.”

One protester later stood and faced SPD headquarters, staring silently with hands raised. At one point, an officer peered out of a window at the headquarters. Clifford Ryan, a local activist who founded OG’s Against Gun Violence, encouraged the crowd not to focus on the officer.

Syracuse University released a statement earlier on Saturday regarding the ongoing protests in Minnesota, Georgia and New York. The statement did not mention the Syracuse protest.

“We recognize the hate and terror that continues to infect each and every corner of our country and world,” university officials said in their email. “We must choose—through our words, thoughts and deeds—to emerge as a stronger and more just community.”

The university did not mention #NotAgainSU in its statement. #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, has protested SU’s response to a slew of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic incidents that have occurred on or near campus since November.