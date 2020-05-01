Onondaga County confirms 3 new coronavirus deaths

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates for Onondaga County:

April 30:

Onondaga county confirmed 3 new COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 33. The patients were all women, two in their 80s and one in her 60s, County Executive Ryan McMahon said at a media briefing.

“The reality is that when this virus gets into pockets of our community with folks with underlying medical conditions, no matter what their age, or folks who are frail and elderly, it’s brutal,” McMahon said.

An employee working at Cricket Wireless on Erie Boulevard has tested positive for the virus, McMahon said. A customer who shopped at Price Chopper on April 25 has also tested positive, he said.