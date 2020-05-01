Cuomo details plans for contact tracing system

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates for New York state:

April 30:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo detailed a statewide plan to track and isolate COVID-19 cases during a media briefing Thursday.

Former New York City Mayor Micheal Bloomberg will lead the program, which aims to track down people who have been in close contact with infected residents to slow the virus’s spread. Program employees will interview residents who have tested positive about who they’ve had close contact with in the past 14 days, Cuomo said.

Residents who cannot self-isolate will be transferred to isolation facilities, Cuomo said.

Bloomberg said that he and Johns Hopkins University are working with the New York State Department of Health to recruit applicants for a “Tracing Army.” Potential employees include Department of Health workers and government employees, Cuomo said.

To increase protection for transit workers, the Metropolitan Transit Authority will disinfect all subways, trains and buses every 24 hours, Cuomo said. Subways in New York City will shut down every morning between the hours of 1 am and 5 am for cleaning, he said.

New York City will provide free alternative transportation to essential workers during these hours, Cuomo said.