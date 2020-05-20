NCAA approves voluntary activities from June 1 until June 30

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

The NCAA voted Wednesday to allow athletes in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball to return to campus from June 1 until June 30, Yahoo Sports reported.

Decisions to return will be voluntary, and safety measures — including testing and social distancing protocols — will have to be worked out by individual universities and conferences as well as local and state governments.

COVID-19 has disrupted the spring and summer college sports calendar, but the moratorium on all athletic activities for the three sports will now end May 31. Wednesday’s vote represents a significant step toward the possible return of college football and other sports in the fall.

The football schedule has been particularly in flux. Syracuse had just three spring practices and didn’t even use pads before all spring sports activities were canceled March 12. SU planned to use the spring to install new defensive coordinator Tony White’s 3-3-5 defensive scheme.

With players spread across the country, the football team recruited virtually, held Zoom calls with former players, trained remotely and participated in online team meetings. Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack previously said that football players likely need about six weeks of a “lead up time” to physically prepare for a season.

SU also announced Wednesday that it will have in-person residential classes starting Aug. 24 with an accelerated curriculum that ends with virtual reading sessions and final exams between Nov. 30 and Dec. 9.

