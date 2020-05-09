Mayor Walsh asks for federal aid in letter to congressional leaders

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh asked for federal coronavirus relief in a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday.

Walsh asked for support for local and state governments during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the city of Syracuse is a “wise investment” for federal funds. The mayor has previously said the city’s sales tax revenue will fall $13.4 million short of the expected budget by the end of the fiscal year due to the outbreak.

“While we suffered decades of decline in the latter part of the 20th century, Syracuse’s fortunes have begun to change in recent years,” Walsh said. “The measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 have dealt our city a severe blow.”

The mayor estimated the city will lose tens of millions of dollars over the next 14 months. Walsh was forced to put over 100 city workers on unpaid leave last week to reduce costs, and has been advised to adjust the city’s $250 million budget to account for at least a 20% cut in state support, he said.

The Syracuse Common Council approved a budget for the next fiscal year earlier this week that relies on selling city real estate and drawing from financial reserves, Walsh said. The adjusted budget does not account for all the expenses and lost revenue the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, he said.

“Local governments like the City of Syracuse provide the foundations for communities and regions,” Walsh said. “With support from the federal government, Syracuse will be able to resume its positive trajectory and help our nation recover more quickly from COVID-19.”