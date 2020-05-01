King Princess virtual concert moved to Saturday

A virtual concert featuring singer-songwriter King Princess has been rescheduled from tonight to tomorrow night due to technical difficulties.

Originally set to take place Friday at 8 p.m. EST, the concert will now be held Saturday at 9 p.m. EST.

The event is part of University Union’s virtual programming, which includes weekly Netflix Parties and the Q&A with “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness that was held last week.

All Eventbrite RSVPs to the King Princess concert’s original date will remain valid for the new date, UU said in a press release.

Students, faculty and staff will receive a Zoom link for the concert via email before the event’s start time on Saturday.