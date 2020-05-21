There is too much on the line in the 2020 election to allow lies and distractions to win out over real solutions to the important problems facing our nation. My heart sunk again this week when Dana Balter’s Democratic primary opponent, Francis Conole, mailed out campaign literature full of half-truths and personal attacks. How I wish Conole would have focused on the critically important issues that we face or had provided voters with important information about how they can safely and securely vote from home during the pandemic.

In 2018, no one wanted to take on the well-funded two-time Republican Congressman John Katko. That’s when Balter had the courage to throw her hat in the ring, roll up her sleeves and get to work. She swung the district 16 points, broke fundraising records with small donor contributions and built a well-organized grassroots volunteer network. Victory is certainly within her grasp in 2020.

Balter’s hard work in the 2018 race has made Katko vulnerable in 2020. Now that Balter is poised to finish the job she started and be the Congresswoman our district deserves, we have a man challenging her and spewing false attack ads. In his literature, Conole describes himself as “the Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate.” This is outrageous. While Conole gained the endorsement of the Onondaga County Democratic Party, the Oswego County Democrats endorsed Balter. Do we not matter? Thank you to the Oswego County Democrats for getting it right and recognizing that a well-qualified woman can and will defeat Katko in November.

Conole also claims that “Balter is putting her own interests first.” Balter has done all the heavy lifting and hard work to map a path forward for real representation for the 24th Congressional District. Conole hopes to reap the benefits of that, while lobbing baseless personal attacks at Balter’s motivation. Balter has consistently articulated the needs and concerns of the people in an intelligent and dignified manner worthy of those she represents.

She has developed a platform that responds to the urgent needs of this community and did not give up despite the false personal attacks delivered by Katko in the last election. She will definitely not stand down as Conole uses those same dirty tricks, pulled straight from Katko’s playbook. Balter is a champion for the people and would never perpetuate false information about her opponents. Instead, Balter works tirelessly to find solutions to the complex problems of our times. She presents well-researched and fact-based policy and solutions in the face of distracting personal attacks.

If you believe in healthcare for all, protecting our environment, a fair economy and getting big money out of politics, then I encourage you to vote from home for Balter, an individual who acts at all times with integrity, intelligence and compassion.

Patty Familo

Oswego, NY