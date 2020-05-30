Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little diagnosed with cancer

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, who donned the legendary No. 44 for Syracuse in the 1960s, has been reportedly diagnosed with a treatable but aggressive form of cancer.

Former teammate Pat Killorin, who organized a GoFundMe page to help Little’s family with medical bills, wrote, “(n)o doubt it will be the toughest fight of his life.”

“We believe the last thing we want our friend Floyd to do is to worry about any expense related to this journey or to give up in order to avoid it,” the page said.

Little, 77, followed in the footsteps of Jim Brown and Ernie Davis and became a three-time All-American at SU from 1964 to 1966. All three running backs are recognized outside Syracuse’s practice facility with bronze statues.

Little rushed for 2,704 yards and 46 touchdowns in three seasons at SU. Then, after being drafted with the No. 6 overall pick by the Denver Broncos, Little continued to wear No. 44 en route to five Pro Bowl selections. In 2010, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Little is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

In 2011, when Syracuse hired Little as a special assistant to the athletic director, Little said Davis, who tragically died of leukemia at age 23, is the most influential person in his life. Davis is the first Black Heisman Trophy winner in college football history.

“I’ve tried to emulate what Ernie was and what he would be,” Little said.

Former SU football player Dana Harrell, who met Little on a recruiting visit in 1967, said he idolized him growing up and is saddened by the news.

“Floyd’s a good guy,” Harrell said. “As an athlete, extremely talented. He’s a family man. Nothing but respect and love for Floyd.”

The fundraising page for Little, set up with his family’s permission, was created May 17 and has raised over $9,000 of its $250,000 goal.