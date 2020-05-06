Dana Balter provides alternative to Katko’s failures

For months on end, President Donald Trump insisted that COVID-19 was an over-exaggerated pandemic. Even when there were warning signs, Trump downplayed the severity of this virus. This is the man who our representative, John Katko (R-Camillus), recently endorsed. This is the man Katko pledges his blind loyalty to. Where was Katko during the months leading up to this pandemic? During this pandemic, Katko is quick to take credit for doing the bare minimum. But Katko has once again failed to consider students like me.

Millions of students across the country will not be able to receive a relief check because of a loop-hole in the bill he helped pass. This is the continuation of a clear trend — the Congressman does not prioritize the needs of young people.

When a planned mass shooting at Syracuse University was just narrowly prevented in 2018, did Katko fight for common-sense gun safety reform? No. Instead, after taking tens of thousands of dollars from the gun lobby, he earned an “A” rating from the NRA and passed bills to benefit the organization. When there were dozens of racist incidents on SU’s campus this academic year, did the Congressman show up and stand in solidarity? No. He was nowhere to be seen. Did the Congressman ever advocate for universal healthcare? No. Instead he voted to kick 13 million Americans off their healthcare. I have never felt represented by his leadership during my time in central New York. Now, as I graduate from SU, I enter a job market that is in shambles, all while Katko raves about how well he claims the economy is doing. The people of central New York deserve better.

I am optimistic about the future, though. In my time at SU, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Dana Balter. A former professor at SU, she decided enough was enough. She ran an election in 2018 and inspired thousands of people, including me. To Balter, universal healthcare, gun safety, infrastructure improvements and lowering student debt are issues on the top of her priority list. Unlike Katko, she doesn’t just talk the talk. She walks the walk. She was there for the student protests this past year. She was vocal about expanding healthcare for Americans, long before this pandemic showed the current system’s flaws. She has been a champion for helping our environment and keeping our schools safe. With Katko, it’ll be more of the same. With Balter, the future is bright.

Andres Victoria, ’20

Former President, SU College Democrats