Canadian DJ Kaytranada to perform virtual concert for SU students

Canadian DJ Kaytranada is set to perform a livestreamed concert Friday night as part of University Union’s virtual programming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff can view the concert Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets will be available through Eventbrite, and the Zoom link will be provided before the livestream begins.

The 27-year-old artist began his career in 2010 and first gained recognition through his SoundCloud remixes, UU said in a press release. He released his first album, “99.9%,” in 2016, which kicked off his career in the R&B community.

Kaytranada, born in Haiti, began DJing at age 14 under the influence of his brother. He grew in popularity after he released a series of EPs and signed a recording contract with London-based XL Recordings in 2014.

The DJ opened two shows for Madonna on her Rebel Hearts Tour and has performed in more than 50 cities across the world. His most recent album, “BUBBA,” was released in 2019 and featured artists such as Pharrell Williams and Tinashe.

Kaytranada’s performance follows last week’s virtual concert with singer-songwriter King Princess.