8 Syracuse seniors to use extra year of eligibility

Eight Syracuse women’s lacrosse seniors announced Wednesday that they intend to return next season using the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility.

Morgan Alexander, Cara Quimby, Ella Simkins, Vanessa Costantino, Lila Nazarian, Bella Recchion, Morgan Widner and Kerry Defliese joined Emily Hawryschuk and Asa Goldstock in returning to Syracuse after the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus. Ten of this season’s 11 seniors, excluding fifth-year captain Mary Rahal, will rejoin the Orange for a final year.

“We’re excited to have this great group coming back in 2021 to help us take care of unfinished business from this season,” SU head coach Gary Gait said in a press release. “They have a passion for the sport of lacrosse and for Syracuse University.”

Alexander, who started the first four games of the season at left attack before suffering a season-ending leg injury, will be returning for a sixth year alongside Quimby. Widner was SU’s draw specialist, leading the Orange with 24 draw controls in 2020. Simkins and Defliese were starting members of the best defense in the nation, allowing seven goals per game. Costantino was a key member of the second midfield line, appearing in all eight games and contributing four goals and four assists.

The Orange finished the season ranked No. 4 in the nation with a 7-1 record, their only loss coming in a narrow defeat to No. 5 Stony Brook.