Yusupova and Ramirez to return for fifth year using NCAA eligibility relief

Syracuse tennis announced No. 82 Guzal Yusupova and Miranda Ramirez will return for a fifth season. The announcement comes after the NCAA voted to grant spring athletes an extra year of eligibility due to cancellation of 2020 NCAA spring athletics due to the spread of COVID-19.

After transferring from Washington State, Yusupova played the last two seasons for Syracuse, including spring 2020 as the team’s No. 1 singles player.

“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity that our coaches, the Athletic Department, and Syracuse University have given us to fully finish our senior year,” Yusupova said in a post on the team’s twitter. “I can’t wait to see my teammates and coaches and to start practicing again.”

Ramirez, a senior captain, was slotted at second singles this season. Prior to Syracuse’s 2020 campaign, Ramirez earned third team All-ACC honors in 2019, and was also a half of Syracuse’s first All-American doubles team with Gabriela Knutson. Ramirez has won 131 matches in her collegiate career, tied for 13th most in SU program history.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to play one more year with my teammates and for the Syracuse family,” she said in a twitter announcement.

Syracuse finished the 2020 spring season 8-3, including a win over No. 15 Notre Dame. Seven of the eight remaining matches that went unplayed on the schedule were against ranked opponents.