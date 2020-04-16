University Union to host weekly Netflix Parties

In a press release on Thursday, University Union announced that it will host Netflix Parties throughout the duration of the spring 2020 semester. These virtual events will be held on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. EST.

This comes after University Union’s decision to cancel Mayfest and all other in-person events in a previous press release.

University Union provided dates for eight films that can be viewed utilizing the Google Chrome extension Netflix Parties. As stated in the press release, this enables viewers to watch films and programs in real-time with friends. There is even a chat function, University Union said in the press release.

University Union is hosting Netflix Parties for the following films:

“The Perks of Being A Wallflower” (Friday, April 17)

Based on the book by Stephen Chbosky, this coming-of-age film tells the story of Charlie (Logan Lerman), a reserved teen who befriends rebellious, free-spirited Sam (Emma Watson) and her step-brother Patrick (Ezra Miller). Together, they try to bring Charlie out of his comfort zone and experience life in a whole new way.

“Always Be My Maybe” (Saturday, April 18)

For 15 years, childhood sweethearts Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park) did not speak to one another after a large falling out. But when a chance encounter in San Francisco brings them together, old sparks start to fly in the 2019 romantic comedy.

“Murder Mystery” (Friday, April 24)

The film brings Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston together for an action-packed ride packed with hilarity. When a New York cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston) take a vacation to reignite the love in their marriage, they soon find themselves framed for the murder of an elderly billionaire.

“Someone Great” (Saturday, April 25)

Upon being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, Jenny Young (Gina Rodriguez), a music journalist, recruits her best friends for one last memorable night of partying in New York City before she moves to San Francisco.

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Friday, May 1)

When Brooklyn teen Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is bitten by a radioactive spider, he develops strange powers and like web-slinging and super strength. He quickly discovers that there are numerous versions of Spider-Man in various universes, and the only way to defeat the evil villain Kingpin is to work together.

“The Hangover” (Saturday, May 2)

Two days before his wedding, Doug and three friends venture to Las Vegas for a bachelor party like no other. What could go wrong? That’s exactly the question the three groomsmen find themselves asking when they wake up with hangovers, an unknown baby and no sign of Doug after a wild night. As they slowly piece the previous night together, the hilarity reaches a fever pitch.

“Spenser Confidential” (Friday, May 8)

In an effort to uncover a bizarre string of Boston police officer deaths, ex-cop and ex-con (Mark Wahlberg) and Hawk (Winston Duke), team up in this action comedy that even features singer Post Malone in an acting role.

“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (Saturday, May 9)

John Hughes’ cult-classic teen comedy revolves around the title character, Ferris Bueller (Mathew Broderick), a high school student who has skipping school down to a science. Bueller recruits his friends for one final scheme that brings them through the city of Chicago. All the while with Principal Rooney bound and determined to catch Bueller in the act.

The press release also included that individuals “must open the link via Google Chrome and then click on the Netflix Party extension icon next to the address bar.”