Illinois transfer Alan Griffin reportedly commits to Syracuse

Former Illinois guard Alan Griffin is transferring to Syracuse, Mike Waters of Syracuse.com confirmed on Saturday night.

Griffin played two seasons for the Fighting Illini, averaging 8.9 points in 18.1 minutes per game last year. He scored efficiently, sinking 41.6% of his 3-pointers and 86.1% of his free throws.

Griffin was expected to be one of Illinois’ best players next year as a junior, but he chose to transfer, picking Syracuse over Arizona, Dayton, Iowa State, Miami and Texas. Griffin’s younger brother, Adrian Griffin Jr., is the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2021 and committed to Duke.

Along with Patrick Tape — who had Syracuse in his final four before decommitting from Duke — Griffin was one of the top transfers available on the market. Originally from White Plains, New York, Griffin played his high school ball at Archbishop Stepinac. There, he became a three-star recruit and the fourth best talent in the state in the class of 2018, per 247 Sports.

According to Syracuse.com, Griffin won’t be immediately eligible unless he’s granted a waiver or the NCAA changes its transfer rules. If he can play in 2020, he’d join a Syracuse team in need of a scoring punch without Elijah Hughes, as well as a backcourt with Buddy Boeheim, Joe Girard III and incoming freshman Kadary Richmond.