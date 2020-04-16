Take Back the Night speakers recognize violence at home and on campus

Editor’s note: This article contains details about sexual assault and violence.

Senior Lara Hicks recalled feeling alone and disconnected as a survivor of relationship abuse.

Hicks, an international relations and global security studies major, discussed how she recovered from her experience during this year’s Take Back the Night rally, held virtually Wednesday night on Blackboard.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to address the harmful effects of isolation,” Hicks said.

The Take Back the Night rally is held annually on college campuses across the country to raise awareness of sexual and relationship violence. This year’s event at Syracuse University was rescheduled to take place virtually after the university announced March 16 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual event consisted of a series of pre-recorded videos and a discussion forum where students could share their perspectives. SU’s Office of Health Promotion, Pride Union and Students Advocating Sexual Safety and Empowerment co-sponsored the rally, in part.

As people across the country are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, domestic violence experts have warned that this isolation can be devastating for survivors of domestic abuse, said Brian Konkol, dean of Hendricks Chapel, in his opening statement.

“Hendricks Chapel has always been far more than a building,” Konkol said. “My hope is that you will participate in the programs and services now being offered online through our various platforms.”

In her video message, Hicks discussed how physical and mental isolation can make survivors of sexual and relationship violence feel like they’re lacking emotional support and can lead to increases in anxiety and unhealthy coping mechanisms.

Some of her friends didn’t believe Hicks when she spoke out about her abusive relationship, she said. They told her, “You’re being dramatic” or “Why are you saying this now?”

“Statements like these can push survivors deeper into isolation,” Hicks said.

Deka Dancil, SU’s manager of bias response, spoke about victim-blaming. Everyone should be free to openly discuss sexual assault, an issue that affects everyone, she said.

“(Sexual assault) is the elephant in the room,” Dancil said. “And no matter which room you go into, it’s there.”

SU is joining the Culture of Respect Collective, a two-year initiative to help end sexual and relationship violence on campus, said Sheila Johnson-Willis, SU’s Title IX coordinator, during the event. The university is launching the initiative this year, she said.

“Syracuse University continues to make significant efforts to combat sexual and relationship violence,” Johnson-Willis said. “Whether you are on campus or off campus, please know that the support and resources are made available for you at this time.”

Andrea Baker, Richelle Calderon and Skye Choe, student members of Peer Educators Encouraging Healthy Relationships and Sexuality, gave a presentation on rape culture in media. They discussed the pyramid of violence, which represents how an individual’s attitudes and beliefs can later escalate into verbal abuse and physical violence.

“It’s important to think critically of the media that is constantly being fed to us, and how it impacts how we think, feel and act,” said Baker, a sophomore in the College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Movies, TV shows and song lyrics often glamorize coercive behavior and wrongly insinuate that the word “no” may not always be a refusal, Choe said.

“When it comes to consent, there is no double meaning,” said Choe, a senior psychology major. “It doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy that media, but how are you talking about it?”

Baker, Choe and Calderon, a senior majoring in health and physical education, encouraged viewers to be more critical of the media they consume, talk about questionable messages and define their own boundaries.

Rape culture in society both normalizes and excuses sexual violence, Dancil said. It’s important to acknowledge that anyone can be a perpetrator of sexual assault, whether it’s a friend, partner, family member or anyone you may least expect.

The event concluded with a video featuring messages from the various members of the Take Back the Night planning committee. Isha Battu, a senior majoring in television, radio and film, produced the video.

While Hicks struggled with feelings of isolation as a survivor of relationship abuse, she found healing through her community at SU. Although classes have moved online, it is especially important that students remain connected to one another, she said.

“It can be a daunting and intimidating task to try to care for and support our fellow Orange peers,” she said. “Your words and actions do matter.”

Hicks encouraged viewers to use their time during the COVID-19 outbreak to support one another and counter the effects of isolation. The internet can be a place for solidarity, unity and empowerment, but it can also exacerbate isolation, victim blaming and the spread of harmful information, she said.

Showing kindness, promoting inclusivity and listening actively to others’ experiences are all ways that Hicks believes students can support survivors of sexual assault and violence.

“Support for survivors is not limited to in-person interactions,” Hicks said. “It can’t and shouldn’t end the moment we walk out of our SU dorms and apartments.”