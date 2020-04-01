9 Syracuse players named All-Americans, most in the nation

Nine Syracuse players earned All-American honors on the Inside Lacrosse Maverik Men’s DI media list released Wednesday morning. The group, led by first-teamers Jamie Trimboli and Brendan Curry, had the most representatives of any program in the NCAA during the shortened season.

Joining Trimboli and Curry — who combined for 31 goals and 37 points — was goalie Drake Porter and short-stick defensive midfielder Peter Dearth on the second team and close defender Brett Kennedy on the third-team. Chase Scanlan, Stephen Rehfuss, Jakob Phaup and Tucker Dordevic represented SU on the honorable mention list.

The Orange’s first midfield line of Trimboli, Curry and Dordevic, part of what Hobart coach Greg Raymond called the best midfield in the country, helped them finish with the country’s sixth-highest scoring offense. From attack, Scanlan’s seven goals in the season opener provided a spark that led to outbursts of 21 goals against Colgate, a number SU duplicated three weeks later against Hobart.

“With our offense, (opponents) kind of have to respect either the middle or the outside,” Scanlan said on Feb. 7. And led by Rehfuss’ 18 assists, SU found ways to facilitate those opportunities and end possessions with goals.

Phaup’s 67.9% faceoff winning percentage, the sixth-highest in the NCAA, and 31 ground balls allowed many of those possessions to happen. Dearth scored the Orange’s first goal of the season and forced 11 ground balls, while Kennedy — who transitioned from long-stick midfielder to close defender in the offseason and became the Orange’s top cover defender after Nick Mellen’s week one injury — caused five turnovers and helped limit the one-on-one opportunities Porter (.577 save percentage) faced.

The Orange (5-0), whose season was canceled on March 12 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, finished No. 1 in IL’s final poll — a spot they rose to after week three and held with victories over Hobart and Johns Hopkins.