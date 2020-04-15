Syracuse ace Alexa Romero to return for 5th year with eligibility relief

Syracuse pitcher Alexa Romero announced on Instagram Wednesday that she will return for a fifth year. Her announcement comes two weeks after the NCAA voted to allow spring athletes whose seasons got cut short to return with eligibility relief.

“Can’t express how thankful I am for Syracuse, SU athletic department, and my coaches to let me have another chance to finish what I started!” Romero wrote in the post.

Syracuse’s official softball Twitter account shared Romero’s decision, indicating Syracuse will offer graduating spring athletes an extra year of eligibility. It’s up to individual schools to decide whether their graduating spring athletes can return. Notably, Wisconsin is not offering eligibility relief.

Romero finished 2020 with 66 strikeouts over 10 starts. Despite inconsistencies, She won four games as the Orange finished 10-10.

The NCAA canceled the remainder of spring sports one week before the Orange were set to play their home opener on March 20 due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. On March 13, Romero retweeted a change.org petition to grant an extra year of eligibility for the NCAA to grant a fifth season for athletes whose season was cut short.

“It’s been a long and hard time adjusting to our new lifestyle, but it’s nice knowing in August I not only get to come back to my team and finish what I started, but also to the Syracuse community that has always made me feel at home,” Romero wrote.

Over four seasons with Syracuse, Romero has struck out 595 batters and has pitched three no-hitters, including one perfect game. She’s in the top-five of nine statistical categories in program history.