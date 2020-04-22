SUNY-ESF celebrates Earth Day 50th anniversary virtually

Onondaga County and the city of Syracuse will recognize all future Earth Day celebrations as SUNY-ESF Day as well, officials said Wednesday.

“It is important now, more than ever, that we be good stewards of our local environment,” County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a SUNY-ESF press release. “SUNY-ESF has been a leader in this front, and it is fitting that we recognize their efforts on Earth Day.”

The city and county issued the joint proclamation on Wednesday, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Earth Day, a celebration held annually on April 22, aims to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

SUNY-ESF will celebrate Earth Day virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but will host a day of in-person events in the fall to recognize the celebration’s importance, according to the release.

The college has played an important role in Syracuse’s emergence as a leader in sustainability and green technology, Mayor Ben Walsh said in the release. SUNY-ESF has produced prominent leaders in natural resource management and environmental stewardship, he said.

“We are honored to have the work of our faculty and students recognized with this proclamation,” said David Amberg, interim president of SUNY-ESF, in the release. “The college’s mission is at the very heart of Earth Day, as developing sustainable solutions for every facet of life is the foundation for all that we do.”