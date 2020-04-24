SU students continue to violate social distancing rules

Syracuse University has continued to receive reports of students violating social distancing guidelines, a university official said Friday.

SU and local government officials have received reports of students gathering in groups off-campus, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release.

“These actions not only put you at risk, but your actions put others at risk as well — particularly senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions,” Haynie said in the release. “We must do better.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has banned nonessential public gatherings until at least May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected 271,590 and killed 21,091 in New York state.

The city of Syracuse, Onondaga County and SU’s Department of Public Safety will enforce statewide social distancing restrictions, Haynie said. The university announced in March that students living off-campus who knowingly violate public health orders could face conduct sanctions.

To protect police officers from contracting COVID-19, the Syracuse Police Department will not issue citations to those who violate social distancing guidelines, Mayor Ben Walsh said at a media briefing April 14. The city reserves its right to begin enforcing social distancing if it feels necessary, Walsh said.

The university hopes that students choose to follow public health orders regardless of possible disciplinary action, Haynie said.

“We encourage each member of our community to acknowledge and act on the responsibility to safeguard their own health and to ensure that your neighbors, friends and even strangers remain safe, healthy and protected throughout this global health emergency,” Haynie said.

The university understands that some students may be experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haynie said. Those whom the outbreak has affected financially can submit appeals to the Office of Financial Aid by email, he said.

Students can continue to schedule appointments with the Writing Center while on-campus classes are suspended, Haynie said. Students will receive electronic feedback from Writing Center consultants in place of an in-person meeting, he said.

“I continue to be amazed by the resilience, optimism and enthusiasm for the future on display across our Syracuse University community,” Haynie said. “We will continue to monitor and assess ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 health emergency.”