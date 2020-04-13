SU launches scholarship to help Class of 2020 pursue graduate studies

Syracuse University has created a scholarship to help the Class of 2020 pursue graduate studies at the university.

The 2020 Forever Orange Scholarship will cover half the tuition for current seniors who enroll full-time in a graduate degree or certificate program at SU, Graduate School Dean Peter Vanable and Interim Provost John Liu said in an email to seniors Monday. The scholarship was funded with the help of donors.

SU has also extended deadlines for applying to graduate programs and will expedite the admissions process for new applicants, they said.

“(Seniors) will be facing a job market that may be much different than you anticipated, prompting more thought about graduate studies,” Haynie and Liu said. “The scholarship offers you the opportunity to take charge of your future and complete a graduate degree.”

The scholarship is available to all graduating seniors eligible for admission to SU’s Graduate School, including those who were already admitted into qualifying programs, Liu and Vanable said. It cannot be combined with other program-granted funding awards, including assistantships or fellowships, they said.

The Graduate School will host a virtual graduate fair Thursday with every school and college participating in the scholarship program. Students can attend the fair to learn more about qualifying graduate programs.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity to gain valuable credentials while the world continues to pause,” Liu and Vanable said. “We hope you will consider one of our many programs and are eager to welcome you as a graduate student.”