SU freshman dies

Ryan Kolenovic, a freshman in the College of Engineering and Computer Science, has died, a Syracuse University official said Friday.

Kolenovic was an aerospace engineering major in ECS and a member of the ECS learning community, said Marianne Thomson, associate vice president and dean of students, in a campus-wide email. He was from Montclair, New Jersey.

“While we are living and learning all across the globe at this time, we join as an Orange family in mourning this loss for our community,” Thomson said. “I join Chancellor Kent Syverud in sending our thoughts and prayers to Ryan’s family, friends, floormates, professors and loved ones in this time of sadness.”

Thomson’s email did not specify how Kolenovic died.

Students in need of counseling may use the virtual counseling services available at the Barnes Center at the Arch, Thomson said. Students seeking additional support may also contact Hendricks Chapel.