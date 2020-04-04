Study abroad students safely return to the US

All Syracuse University students who studied abroad this spring and wanted to return to the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic have done so safely as of Wednesday, a university official said Saturday.

Faculty and staff in SU Abroad programs supervised and supported students while they traveled to the U.S. and confirmed that each student arrived home safely, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in an SU News release.

“This was a Herculean effort, executed with purpose and empathy,” Haynie said.

The university suspended all study abroad and global partner programs in March as the novel coronavirus spread globally and countries implemented travel restrictions.

The novel coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected over a million people and killed over 64,000 worldwide. New York has confirmed 113,704 cases of the virus as of Saturday, and 3,565 people have died.

Haynie also provided updates regarding expanded university resources and summer course offerings in the release.

University College is working with SU’s schools and colleges to offer additional eight-week online courses that begin July 6 and end Aug. 27, Haynie said. The additional courses will allow students to continue working toward completing their degrees, he said.

Faculty can develop courses for the online summer session with funding that University College has allocated. The Center for Online and Digital Learning will work with faculty to design, develop and produce the courses, Haynie said.

For students still on or near campus, the South Campus Express convenience store has expanded its product offerings, and is receiving regular shipments of groceries and snacks, Haynie said. The Syracuse University Bookstore is also adding items to its online market and will provide on-campus delivery on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he said.

The Sexual and Relationship Violence Response Team at the Barnes Center at The Arch is still available by phone 24/7 for confidential sessions with students experiencing sexual and relationship violence, Haynie said.

SU will also expand access to telemedicine for faculty and staff enrolled in the university’s medical plans, Haynie said. As of April 1, employees will be able to utilize a national telemedicine provider that provides patients with 24/7 access to board-certified doctors and licensed therapists for non-emergency health concerns, he said.