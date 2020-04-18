Students on South Campus may apply to remain in apartments over summer

Syracuse University students who must remain on campus past the end of the academic year can apply to stay in their South Campus apartments for the summer, an official announced Saturday.

The university announced March 16 that it would transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials encouraged students to leave Syracuse by March 22 and asked those unable to return home to move into South Campus apartments.

Students currently living on South Campus can apply to remain in their apartments through the MySlice Housing portal, said Mike Haynie, vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, in a SU News release Saturday.

While the housing survey asks how long students are planning to stay on campus, SU’s Housing Office will reach out to students on a weekly basis to ensure that the office has the latest information about their housing needs, he said.

Coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected at least 236,743 and killed 13,362 in New York state.

SU faculty and staff will continue to work remotely through at least May 15 to curb the spread of the virus, Haynie said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order March 20 canceling nonessential public gatherings and mandating that nonessential workers remain home until at least April 15. On April 16, he extended the deadline to May 15.

“Each member of our community faces different and unique challenges as we work to navigate and balance the “new” challenges of daily life, with ever-present academic, professional and personal responsibilities,” Haynie said.

All campus buildings will be open only to essential workers through at least May 15, he said.

Eligible staff should utilize accrued vacation time prior to the end of the current fiscal year, as that time can not be applied to the next year, Haynie said. Staff should work with their supervisor to schedule time off from work to relax and recharge, he said.

Cuomo announced an executive order April 15 mandating that anyone in a situation where they’re unable to practice social distancing must wear a mask or cloth to cover their nose and face.

Any students, faculty or staff who are currently living or working on campus are required to wear a face mask when out in public or when social distancing is not possible, Haynie said.

University department heads and managers are now equipped to distribute masks to their employees, Haynie said. Any student on campus who needs a mask should email Rebecca Ponz, director of environmental health and safety services, he said.

Haynie also encouraged any students, faculty or staff who have developed symptoms of COVID-19 or have come in close contact with a person who contracted the virus to immediately contact their healthcare provider or use Upstate University Hospital’s triage line.

“We continue to seek and leverage the guidance of public health officials, as well as local and state government leaders, to inform both our current actions and future-focused planning,” Haynie said.

Students can schedule one-on-one and group therapy Zoom meetings for counseling and psychiatry services through the Barnes Center at the Arch, Haynie said. Career services will also be available virtually via Zoom, he said.

The Center for Learning and Student Success is offering online sessions with peer tutors or coaches to help students adjust to the online learning environment, Haynie said.

“So many of our faculty are doing extraordinary work—under difficult circumstances—adapting their courses to a remote-learning format,” Haynie said. “Hands-on courses, in particular, can be challenging to modify for the online environment.”

Faculty can receive assistance in conducting online classes through SU’s Information Technology Services, the Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence and the Center for Online and Digital Learning, he said.

Haynie also encouraged members of the SU community to donate to the Syracuse Responds Fund to support students who have lost jobs or are facing financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds will go toward students’ remote-learning technology needs as well as travel, transportation and living expenses, Haynie said.

“Every member of our Syracuse University community has in common the grit and perseverance and determination learned and tested in our classrooms, on our athletics fields, in our research labs and by our Central New York winters,” Haynie said. “For what we have in common, now more than ever, we should be grateful and optimistic for the future.”