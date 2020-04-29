Syracuse forward Savannah Rennie selected 13th overall in NWHL draft

Former Syracuse forward Savannah Rennie was selected by the Connecticut Whale in the third round of the NWHL draft Wednesday night as the 13th overall pick. In her four years playing for the Orange, Rennie netted 27 goals and helped with 40 assists.

In her freshman season, Rennie was selected to the CHA All-Rookie team and tied for a conference-leading four game-winning goals. During her junior campaign, Rennie recorded a goal against Robert Morris in the CHA tournament finals, helping Syracuse to its first NCAA tournament appearance. She earned All-Conference second-team honors after her final season.

Nicole Barnhart, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist goalie for the U.S. soccer team, announced Rennie’s selection via a video on the NWHL’s Twitter account.

Rennie is the sixth Syracuse player in program history to be drafted to an NWHL roster, joining Brooke Avery, Jacquie Greco, Jessica Sibley, Heather Schwarz and Allie LaCombe, who played for Connecticut in 2019-20.

“Savannah has worked very hard in her career to position herself to play at the next level and the NWHL is a league I believe she can flourish in,” SU head coach Paul Flanagan said in a statement to the NWHL. “Playing alongside and against the best players in North America will bring out the best in Savannah.”