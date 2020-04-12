A leader is someone who puts in that extra effort to help those around them, who takes the extra time to get to know people and who puts more thought into what others need and want. In a position such as Syracuse University Student Association president, it is considered necessary to have someone who always goes the extra mile. What does that look like in a candidate? Sadia Ahmed.

Sadia didn’t just jump to the idea of being SA president. She worked her way there by helping and supporting those around her. Sadia has always been going the extra mile, from her start as a Flint Hall Residence Hall Association member, and then to campus RHA, and finally becoming president of RHA. She understands the ins and outs of regular SU students, but she also relates to the marginalized students who aren’t being heard.

Belonging to a well-known college campus is supposed to be a prideful experience, but only when the campus administration and student body is doing its part. Sadia has always recognized that this campus needs to do better in acknowledging and welcoming their students, and she has always made it her goal to make sure that everyone feels like they belong at SU. If that isn’t going the extra mile, then what is?

Sadia has acknowledged that SU has had many unfortunate events and setbacks within its community. She was a strong voice in a crowd of administration. In countless committee and administrative meetings, she always advocated for students and pushed to make sure that no voice was left out. Again, she was always going the extra mile.

What does going the extra mile mean for the upcoming year? It means having a strong leader who doesn’t back down from the administration. It means making sure every student is heard and acknowledged. And it means that the student body will have an SA president who will always go the extra mile for them. When it’s time to vote, just think about which candidate will go above and beyond for you: Sadia Ahmed.

Catherine Dobens

Senior, Public Health

DISCLAIMER: Catherine Dobens is a member of Ahmed’s campaign staff.