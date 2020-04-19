‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness to participate in virtual Q&A

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness will participate in a virtual Q&A this week, University Union announced Sunday.

The free event will be held Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on Zoom. Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff must RSVP online ahead of time.

Actress Michelle Buteau will moderate the Q&A. Buteau is known for her stand-up comedy specials and her appearances in “Always Be My Maybe” and “First Wives Club.” Attendees can submit questions via Zoom for the audience Q&A portion of the event.

Van Ness is a celebrity hairstylist and Emmy-nominated TV personality who stars as the grooming expert on Netflix’s “Queer Eye.” His co-star, Antoni Porowski, visited SU in 2018 for a live Q&A and cooking demonstration.

Van Ness has also starred in Funny or Die’s “Gay of Thrones.” He has published a New York Times best selling-memoir, “Over the Top,” and runs an award-winning podcast.

University Union canceled all remaining in-person events for the spring 2020 semester. The Zoom Q&A is part of the organization’s virtual programming for the remainder of the semester, which includes Netflix Parties on Fridays and Saturdays.