Onondaga County confirms 7th death, 20 new coronavirus cases

Onondaga County reported its seventh death related to the coronavirus Thursday as its number of infections continues to climb.

A man in his late 50s with underlying medical conditions has died, County Executive Ryan McMahon said at a briefing Thursday. The county has confirmed 20 cases of the virus since Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 442.

The total number of active cases, which factors in patients who have not recovered or died, grew by 6 since yesterday, McMahon said.

“We have more and more quarantines, more and more cases each day,” McMahon said. “If we don’t make improvements, our hospital infrastructure’s going to be strained.”

The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected 159,937 people in New York state as of Thursday and killed 7,067. Of the county’s confirmed cases, 160 are concentrated in the city of Syracuse, McMahon said.

There are now 43 individuals in Onondaga County hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 2 since yesterday, McMahon said. In the county, 15% of active COVID-19 cases have resulted in hospitalization, and 8% of active patients are in intensive care, he said.

Thursday marked the third day of the county’s two-week voluntary shelter-in-place order. The county has asked residents born in even-numbered years to leave their homes only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and those born in odd-numbered years to leave on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

McMahon said he has received fewer emails about social distancing violations since the order went into effect. Participating in the shelter-in-place may not yield immediate results, but it will help flatten Onondaga County’s curve in the long run, he said.

“We just need everybody to take this seriously for two weeks,” McMahon said. “We’re just asking people to change their behavior, and modify their behavior, for two weeks.”

McMahon praised Onondaga County Health Commissioner Indu Gupta, her staff and health care workers throughout the county for their sacrifices in the fight against COVID-19. He also commended the patients who have followed quarantine orders.

He further urged county residents to maintain social distancing through the Easter holiday this weekend.

“For many of us in various religions, this weekend is some of the holiest days of our year,” McMahon said. “Our community continues to rally to fight a virus, an enemy we can’t see.”