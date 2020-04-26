Old and new traditions mark 150 years of SU history

Annual Syracuse University traditions have evolved over its 150 years of existence, an anniversary the university celebrated on March 24. While some have faded away, all are part of its history.

“[Traditions] reinforce our values such as community spirit and solidarity and sharing and hard work and diversity,” said Meg Mason, university archivist and curator of the 150 Years of Tradition at Syracuse University. “There’s so many different people on the campus. We come from all different places and backgrounds, and having these traditions unite us.”

Mackenzie Sammeth, an SU junior and member of the U100, said these traditions change as the physical campus expands. The addition of the Carrier Dome in 1979 has created many traditions, like the Dome Stomp, she said.

SU’s history has also played a role, she added. For instance, the 35 Syracuse students who died in Pan Am Flight 103 led to the creation of Remembrance Week.

“Regardless as to if it’s a positive memory or something that’s been a little more traumatic in our history, I think being able to have things that are uniquely Syracuse has ultimately made us more protective and more invested in these traditions and continuing them in the future,” Sammeth said.

Here are some of the traditions that have remained, evolved or disappeared over SU’s 150 years, found in SU’s university archives.

Water Fight

In the mid-1900s, beginning signs of spring meant one thing: water fight. At night, hundreds of students would swarm part of campus as they lugged backpacks, buckets, tubs, balloons and other containers full of water to the streets for a water battle against other students.

“None of the students indicated any particular reason for taking to the streets other than a combination of tradition and a celebration of warm weather,” wrote the Post-Standard in April 1968.

The pre-finals week tradition quickly escalated some years, as students were reported attempting to tip cars, soaking police officers and strangers with water, interrupting traffic and opening fire hydrants.

Freshmen beanies were a rite of passage that started in the 1890s for first-year students and were meant to build class unity. Corey Henry | Photo Editor

Freshmen Beanies

Throughout their first semester at SU, freshmen were obligated to wear green or orange beanies around campus. A marker to separate themselves from upperclassmen, the beanies were enforced by the Goon Squad, an organization that now helps first-year students move into dorms.

Starting in the 1890s and dying out by the 1960s, this tradition was a means to build class unity while showing respect to te upperclassmen. When upperclassmen told them to “tip it, frosh,” freshmen were required to tip their hats, according to the 150 Years of Tradition at Syracuse University digital exhibition. If students were seen without beanies on multiple occasions, they faced public humiliation at the Penn State Pep Rally.

Calculus Burial

Sophomores in the College of Liberal Arts, now the College of Arts and Sciences, were all required to take calculus, which most despised taking, Mason said. At the end of the semester, the calculus students personified “Calculus” and gave it a funeral service.

They wrote and prepared eulogies, dirges and programs. The services varied, including burials, cremations, letting a balloon go into the sky or preparing a little coffin to put in a local lake. This tradition began in 1873 and ended before the 20th century.

May Queen, Women’s Day

To celebrate women students and alumni, the Senior Women’s Honorary Society, Eta Pi Upsilon, founded the May Queen crowning in 1914 as part of Women’s Day.

“She was basically voted as probably the best of the senior class,” Mason said.

Women’s Day evolved into May Day and over time, May Day turned into Spring Weekend, which was more inclusive to the entire campus. A May Queen was always crowned, and other activities included the strawberry breakfast, maypole dancing, parades and a lantern ceremony. Spring Weekend traditions ended in the 1960s.

Split Day

One day each semester, a bar called 44’s Tavern would hand out small drinks called “splits” to people early in the morning, according to the University Archives. Documents in the archives said that the tradition began as a competition between 44’s Tavern and a bar at Penn State University to see who could drink more splits. 44’s Tavern closed in spring 2000 and became Konrad’s Sports Bar, The Daily Orange reported.

International Thanksgiving

SU began its first International Thanksgiving Celebration in 1979. This yearly tradition introduces SU international students to an American Thanksgiving. Syracuse community members and SU students served traditional Thanksgiving foods and desserts while teaching students about the holiday.