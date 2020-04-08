New York begins to flatten coronavirus curve

New York state is experiencing a decline in patients hospitalized for the coronavirus and is beginning to flatten its curve of infections, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Wednesday.

Coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected at least 140,800 people in New York state and killed 6,268. Despite the decrease in hospitalizations, the state has reported 779 deaths since Tuesday, Cuomo said. It’s the highest single-day total the state has seen, he said.

Though the number of confirmed cases and deaths has risen, the virus’ curve is leveling off, the governor said. If the hospitalization rate continues to decline, the medical system will stabilize statewide, he said.

The curve is flattening because of the rigorous measures the state has taken, Cuomo said. The curve will only stay stable if people follow social distancing regulations, he said. Cuomo also doubled the fine for those who violate social distancing rules.

“We are by no means out of the woods and do not misread what you see in that data and on those charts,” Cuomo said. “That is a pure product of our actions and behavior. If we behave differently you will see those numbers changed.”

New York state will fly its flags at half-staff Wednesday to honor those who have died of COVID-19, Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that all residents will be allowed to vote absentee in the state’s presidential primary, which was delayed to June 23 in response to the pandemic.

“I’ve seen lines of people on television voting in other states,” Cuomo said. “This is totally nonsensical. People shouldn’t have to make that choice.”

New York state also plans to provide increased testing for minority communities and dedicate funding to research why the virus has heavily impacted marginalized groups, Cuomo said. The virus has impacted 29% of the Hispanic population in New York City and 29% of its Black population.

The state also plans to make an additional $600 payment to all New York residents who have filed for unemployment and will increase the length of time individuals can receive unemployment benefits by an additional 13 weeks.

“It always seems that the poorest people pay the highest price,” Cuomo said. “Why is that? Let’s figure it out, let’s do the work, let’s do the research.”

Mercury Medical, a medical airwave device production company, has donated 2,400 BiPAP machines to New York hospitals, the governor said. Oregon, Washington state and California have also given a number of ventilators to the state, he said.

Although the curve is flattening, life will not return to normal, Cuomo said. People have to accept the new normal and what this means for the rest of society in the future, he said.

“You don’t think there’s ever going to be a morning that I wake up again in my life not worried about this in the back of my mind? No,” Cuomo said. “I don’t think we will ever get back to zero (cases).”