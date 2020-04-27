Hastings and Golden sworn in as SA president, vice president

Syracuse University’s Student Association swore in its next president, vice president and comptroller at Monday night’s virtual Assembly meeting.

Justine Hastings and Ryan Golden, both juniors, were sworn in as SA president and vice president. The duo was elected shortly after midnight on April 17. They ran against two other pairs of candidates: Morgan Eaton and David Williams on one ticket and Sadia Ahmed and Yanan Wang on the other.

SA also swore in junior Julio Burgos as its next comptroller. Burgos, the sole candidate for the position, was elected April 17 and will take over following outgoing comptroller Stacy Omosa.

The organization also swore in the Assembly members for its 64th legislative session.

The Assembly voted on permanent initiatives to pass onto next year’s SA leadership. The initiatives included Mental Health Awareness Week, the nonprofit community engagement fair, and free preparation courses for the Graduate Record Examination.

Graduating SA members, including outgoing president Mackenzie Mertikas, gave their final goodbyes at the meeting.

“You guys give me so much hope for this organization,” Mertikas said. “It’s not about your legacy. It’s not about what you want to do. It’s about what’s best for the students.”