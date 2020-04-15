Face-off specialist Danny Varello to return for 5th year

Danny Varello, one of Syracuse’s face-off specialists, became the first senior from the Orange’s 2020 roster to announce that he’ll return for another season with the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility. In five games this season for No. 1 SU, Varello won 63.1% of the 65 face-offs he took while primary starter Jakob Phaup took 78.

“I truly believe that it is in my best interest to pursue the opportunity of joining my teammates to compete again,” Varello wrote in the post.

On his Instagram, @CuseMLAX FOGO Danny Varello is coming back for a 5th year. He's the 1st SU lacrosse player to officially announce he's coming back. The Sandbox keeps their leader. pic.twitter.com/loEiX7JB4Z — Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) April 16, 2020

Varello became the fourth graduating spring athlete from Syracuse to announce their return on Wednesday. On March 30, the NCAA voted to grant relief to spring athletes whose seasons were canceled by the coronavirus outbreak, essentially bouncing the decision into the hands of individuals universities and their specific financial situations.

Softball’s Alexa Romero and tennis’ Guzal Yusupova and Miranda Ramirez all announced on Wednesday afternoon that they intend to utilize the fifth year of eligibility, but other schools, such as Wisconsin, won’t allow seniors to pursue that extra season. Syracuse athletics hasn’t commented on a decision yet.

When the 2020 season was canceled, Varello ranked 12th nationally and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference for face-off winning percentage — trailing only Phaup. After a sophomore season where he took 73% of Syracuse’s face-offs, Varello ceded the primary role to Phaup and the pair rotated in and out over the next two years. Against Johns Hopkins on March 7, in what turned out to be the season-finale, Varello won 9-of-13 face-offs.

“I am extremely disappointed with how the 2020 season came to a close,” Phaup’s post read, “however I am thankful for the opportunity I have been given by the University, athletic department and NCAA and am ready to get back to work.”