Syracuse is no stranger to crises that have shaken the entire university community. In its 150 years, Syracuse University has united in the wake of tragedy and hardship, including the 1988 Pan Am Flight 103 bombing that killed 35 students and two world wars.

The university is now facing an unprecedented global health crisis — a critical moment for not only SU, but for schools around the world.

Coronavirus has nearly stopped the global economy in its tracks, forcing faculty, staff and students to stay home for the greater good. Through this shared strife we’ve seen the SU community come together in remarkable ways after months of conflict on campus.

The Daily Orange Editorial Board commends the university for keeping the campus community informed and demonstrating genuine concern for faculty and students’ wellbeing. In these rapidly changing times, SU has inspired confidence that it will make informed decisions moving forward.

The Forever Orange scholarship, which awards half the cost of tuition for an SU graduate program to graduating seniors, is a more financially accessible alternative to entering the currently unstable job market. The university also extended the pass/fail deadline for classes and provided refunds for housing and meal plans costs.

As students ourselves, we’ve seen how professors and peers have adapted to full course loads of online learning. Many faculty have gone above-and-beyond to support their students beyond Zoom lectures, offering necessary accommodations and support. We appreciate their effort to provide a quality educational experience despite the limitations of a virtual classroom.

Despite these actions, the SU community still faces difficulties. Many students are now left without sources of income while also worrying about their health. Students now have less access to mental health care. Students with disabilities have less access to university services. International students may be stuck under strict quarantines and regulations, negatively affecting their learning environment.

More challenges lie ahead as we look toward a fall semester still in limbo. It is crucial that SU maintains constant communication and continues to make an effort to ease the financial burden families are facing.

The Daily Orange, while independent from the university, is part of that vital communication. We will continue to document the lives of our community no matter what this year brings. Even if the SU community can’t be there for each other in person, staying connected will help us persist.

