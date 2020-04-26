Duck: Catherine Leffert

There’s a twisted irony to this year. Even though we were constantly transitioning, I always felt adjusted. Whether it was starting the school year with an almost entirely new staff, moving to a different house, killing mice, losing WiFi, meeting an earlier deadline or even leaving campus amid the coronavirus pandemic, we weathered through it because The Daily Orange is a team.

We supported each other. We supported each other stronger than the bones of 744 Ostrom Ave. could support it’s rotting rooms. Working at The D.O. this year was unlike any other in its history. I wouldn’t change a thing. My time at The D.O. over the past four semesters has tried me in the toughest, and best, ways.

It brought me — like a montage of happy memories — 2 a.m. McDonald’s runs, coffee at any time of the day, laughs until I cried, cries that turned to laughter, silly headlines, scary phone calls, LOTS of singing, my best friends for life and now, the saddest goodbye. This is for The D.O., and for the people who are its soul — past, present and future.

Satoshi: You were the first person that ever made me feel welcome at The D.O. I really was just an intimidated freshman and you helped me understand I had a place here.

Torrens: I’ve looked up to you from the second I met you. You were the first ME I saw in action, and my first guide for what I should strive to be. Let’s keep ogling over babies together.

Diaz: You’re cool, smart, kind and thoughtful, always. Any conversation with you eases my mind.

Justin: You scared me when I first walked into The D.O., which seems silly to me now. The 2011 World Series will still be one of the best days for you, but one of the worst for me.

Sara: You gave me my break at this crazy place as an SA beat writer, so you helped me become the journalist I am now. Thank you, but let’s leave those five-hour meetings in the past.

Bridget: My first memory of you is you playing clarinet around the house during Secret Santa. You’ve kept me laughing since then. You’re always so interesting, from feminism to baking. I miss our Visuals hangouts.

Colleen: You are fierce and you are loyal and luckily for everyone, those traits will follow you forever. You give so much to your friends, and you gave so much to me. It started with that Chick-Fil-A story two years ago. My crowning moment. Texas forever!

Rori: I remember being so glad when you said you would room with me in Madrid. That experience would’ve been entirely different and less fun without you. Thank you for being a great roommate, one of the biggest hustlers I’ve ever met and constantly hilarious. Te extrano!

Lydia: You’re quick as a whip, so in tune to people and an overall badass. The issues you care about are the issues others need to hear about. Don’t change.

Sandhya: Wow, working at The D.O.e as a PR major! Inspiring, honestly. I miss doing Buzzfeed quizzes and bubble tea dates with you.

Jenna: I’m really glad I forced you to be a designer. Missed you this year.

Kaci: Women are often made to feel like they don’t belong. You do. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Jessi: Hissssss. It was sad when you transferred, but I’m so glad you’re happier out west.

Anna: Hey, I’m not sure if this is news, but…. you are a powerhouse! You’re funny and know everything. Keep me in the know on all things pop culture (especially One Direction).

Diana: Girl, I could never keep up with your energy, but I loved it. You’re a fireball and hilarious.

Molly: That ice skating project. The Katko protest. Oh man, so many articles that just wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for capturing the part of stories that I couldn’t.

Crane: I know you’ll take the sports section….Sky High. Great movie. But really, I always looked forward to your descriptions of Buffalo and your brilliant A1’s. Keep on.

Lamb: #copy_team was so much better with you there to call people out and sling a react for a good AP Style rule. Thanks for every catch.

Maggie, Chis, Sarah Alessandrini., Marnie, Richard: Y’all are so young and so talented. You’ll be doing amazing things and you better believe I’ll be searching for your bylines.

Chris C. and Mandy: Thank you for watching me microwave my dinner each night. Don’t let anyone underestimate the Power of Pulp.

Mitch, Roshan, Gaurav, Tim: I’ll leave you all with a few bad mac pitches: Final goodbye. Last chance. Hard to go. Tough loss. Game over. To be continued…

Nabeeha: Girl! I am so thankful we hired you at the beginning of this year. You’re fun and amazing and you’ll be an incredible PD.

Sarah Allam: You never cease to astound me with your creativity and ability.

Ghael: I say this in all sincerity: I cannot wait to see what you do. Someone as smart and driven as you will go so far. Keep me informed.

Katie M.: You are so bright, and you put up with all my weird quips in design meetings so gracefully. Thank you for that, you’ll be great as DDD.

Emily: I see a lot of myself in you. With a drive like yours, I’ll be working for you one day. Your growth in Photo will be so fun to watch. I’ll keep my eye out for you down the line.

Sess: Oh, Sess — who tried to add 17 em-dashes in a single article — I will miss your sick burns, your critical thinking skills and your inside scoops on Pages Cafe. But seriously, a french fry bar??

Gabe: From reading your Saltine Warrior story, I knew you’d be special. And you were. You’re a strong reporter and I’m glad you’re coming back.

India: I have so much to thank you for. Keeping my fish alive for so long. Letting me copy your homework for a semester. And always being the coolest person in the room, in any room we’re in.

Kevin: You are insanely talented, and you are so kind. Your splash pages were all incredible and so over my head.

KJ: You need some sleep, dude. You grind so hard, and produce some amazing stuff. Be nice to yourself.

Billman: You impressed me every single day. Not an exaggeration. Your determination and skill will take you so far, but your humble, sweet, bright demeanor will take you even farther.

Corey: I can, without a doubt, say I have never met a kinder soul than you. When you talk to people, you make them glow, myself included. It was an honor to work with you and see your beautiful photos. They’re almost as beautiful as your heart.

Aishwarya: My Texas girl! Thank you for showing me the ropes with kindness. You’re so gifted. You empower people and yourself and I was so happy to try and follow in your footsteps this year.

Ali: A real-life ray of sunshine. You spread warmth and glee, but aren’t afraid to hammer down (cue the meme you made of you using a hammer on me). Through fall 2018, you were an anchor for me. Thank you for everything. Whether you end up in the mountains or a newsroom, you’ll keep on making people happy!

Maeve: You are so incredibly generous, whether it’s with your time, your clothes (shoutout that one party), or your talents. You give so much and everyone who gets is better for it. Thank you for letting me be one of those people. I hope we stay friends for a long, long time.

Casey: Oh, man. Sometimes the way you think amazes me. You’re so sharp and I feel bad for people not on your side. (I hope I’m never one of them). You will do so much and so well with The D.O. in this wild, new era. You’ll face a lot of challenges, and I know you’ll take them in stride. I’d say good luck, but I don’t think you need it.

Amy: *Screams* I literally do not have enough good things to say about you to accurately describe how wonderful you are. You are an incredible designer, writer, leader and friend. The D.O. was lucky to have you for so long, and I was lucky to work with you. Thank you for being you.

Danny: I’m not gonna lie, when I first heard you were in a frat, I was worried about what you’d be like. (Roll AEPi). But really, you’re a friendly, thoughtful goober with a wicked work ethic to boot. Thanks for that ride that seems like forever ago. You sounded just like Nick Jonas. Friend szn.

Emma: The intelligence! The fashion! You will lead this paper with grace and poise and you will lead it so well. You’re thoughtful, hard-working and there’s no one else to whom I’d rather pass the torch. I’ll always remember you as testing my home for lead and always on the hunt for housing scoops. I cannot wait to see what else you do.

Jordan: I think we drove each other crazy in a delightful, sometimes unhinged, sibling way. The way you care about your projects is so special. You’re so dedicated to the craft and that shows in everything you do. Thank you for being a friend and an editor….and for dealing with me as an SA beat writer. I miss you and hope our paths cross more.

Kennedy: You crazy bean! Not a day went by when we worked together that you didn’t make me laugh. We’ve shared so much and I wouldn’t change a thing because adventures with you are always the most fun. Whether it’s in Canada, New York City, Syracuse or wherever else life takes us, I’d be thrilled to be by your side. I love you like a sister.

Sam: My time at this paper would be completely different if it wasn’t for you. Every edit, every compliment, every critique, every “gg” or “sick and dope,” every time you pretended you weren’t listening when you were and every memory we have I’ll cherish. Coworker. You’ve shown me so much about what it means to be a journalist, a leader and a friend. I’m glad I got to learn from the best. Wherever we go, know I’m always just a text away. Take care of Red Panda.

Talia: We definitely still hold the world record for shortest time to become best friends. One day, we knew each other, the next day we’d die for each other. Sweet Talia, you are a soul friend. I had no idea when I met you that someday we’d be imagining dream scenarios in which we live in the same city and go out for brunch on Sundays. There’s so much to love about you and I love all of it! I love how you make me laugh, how you so nicely shut down my sucky design ideas, how you are so confident in your ability, just like you should be, and how you radiate a light that makes my heart so happy. You and me forever.

Haley: Did we get tested this year or what? When I got your message last February, I probably knew two things about you. That’s weird to think about now because sometimes I think we read each other’s minds. We got used to spending every waking minute with each other and now we’re 1,500 miles apart, which is a cruel joke. But I know we’ll stay close in our hearts. I’ll miss our sleepovers, our coffee runs, closed-door convos, sharing snacks, dancing, singing and just seeing your face all the time. Thank you for leading this paper, for being there when I was nervous, for leaning on me when you needed a friend, for trusting me everyday (even when I had whacky ideas) and for hiring me in the first place. I love you.

Mom, Dad, Caroline and Drew: Thank you for always supporting me through everything. It helps me more than you know, even when I don’t show it. I love you all so much.