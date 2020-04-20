Cuomo proposes hazard pay for state health care employees

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday proposed federal hazard pay for New York state health care employees and those working on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government should give 50% bonuses to frontline workers, including those employed in public transit, building maintenance and health care, Cuomo said at a media briefing.

The infection rate of the virus is disproportionately higher among people of color, who are more likely to work on the frontline of the pandemic, Cuomo said. Of all frontline workers, 41% are people of color, and a third are women from low-income households.

“Pay them what they deserve,” Cuomo said. “I would do that now.”

The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected 242,786 people in New York state and killed 13,869. State hospitals are reporting fewer patients with COVID-19 in emergency rooms than before, Cuomo said.

The state is launching a partnership with Ready Responders to bring health care services, including COVID-19 diagnostic testing, to residents who live in public housing in New York City.

The state will deliver 500,000 masks, one for each resident, and 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to its public housing communities, the governor said.

“So they have the necessary equipment they need to do the social distancing and protection,” he said.

The federal government “has not funded the states to date,” Cuomo said. If the federal government does not provide aid, the state predicts it will have to cut 20% of funding from schools, hospitals and local governments, he said.

Cuomo outlined a plan for New York state after the COVID-19 outbreak that involves improving public transportation, housing, public safety and health and social equity. The governor is assembling a Reimagine New York task force, which state and local officials will lead, to focus on reforming these services primarily downstate.

Outside activity will naturally increase as the weather gets warmer, Cuomo said. People must be careful to avoid contact with others to prevent the infection rate from rising.

“Let’s use this time to actually learn the lessons, value from the reflection and reimagine what we want society to be,” Cuomo said.