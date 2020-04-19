County officials confirm 18th death related to coronavirus

Onondaga County has confirmed one death from the coronavirus since Friday, a county official announced Saturday.

The patient, a woman in her 60s, had underlying health issues, County Executive Ryan McMahon said at a media briefing. Her death serves as a reminder to the community about the cost of fighting the disease, he said.

Coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected 236,732 people and killed 13,362 in New York state. County officials have now confirmed 624 cases and 18 deaths, and have verified cases in every town and municipality.

The Onondaga County Health Department is monitoring 276 active cases of COVID-19. Active cases account for patients who have contracted the virus but have not recovered or died.

There are currently 43 individuals hospitalized with the virus. Of those receiving treatment, 21 patients are in critical condition and require assistance to breathe. That percentage has remained relatively stable, McMahon said.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has must isolate and quarantine, McMahon said. More than 1050 people are in isolation and quarantine, although the number has decreased since Friday, he said.

Social distancing continues to yield promising results as the county’s voluntary shelter-in-place order enters its tenth day, McMahon said. The voluntary order, which asks residents to leave their homes on alternating days based on their birth year, remains in effect through April 21.

Officials expect infection data to positively reflect the actions taken under the shelter-in-place order, but residents should continue exercising caution and go to grocery stores only on recommended days if possible, McMahon said.

“Our best way to fight this virus is to starve it out,” he said. “And we really need you to be very stringent in when you leave the house. If there’s no reason to leave the house, don’t.”

Employees at essential businesses in the county are now required to wear masks to comply with an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The order, signed Wednesday, requires individuals to wear masks when unable to practice social distancing. Everyone should wear masks when outside, McMahon said.

Testing capacity in Onondaga County has shown signs of improved efficiency, and results are now being returned almost within 24 hours. Shortened test return times will provide county officials with the resources to fight the virus in real time, McMahon said.

“That’s important especially when we look at the reality that we will be living with this virus until there’s a vaccine,” he said. “Real time testing is going to be critical in our fight with that.”

Of the 8079 COVID-19 tests administered in the county, 624, or 7.9%, have come back positive. County officials are now waiting for the results of 158 more tests, McMahon said.

Once county officials have developed a plan to restart the local economy, the governor will have final authority on when and how it will be implemented. Until then, officials have opened up proactive testing for nursing home personnel at a Walmart branch in east Syracuse, McMahon said.

With enough resources, the county may also move to conduct proactive testing in assisted and independent living facilities, as well as senior apartments, he said.