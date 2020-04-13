Coronavirus death toll in New York surpasses 10,000

More than 10,000 people have died of the coronavirus in New York state, but the worst of the pandemic may be over, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Monday.

The state reported 671 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its overall death toll to 10,056, Cuomo said. Steadying hospitalization and infection rates are encouraging, though, he said.

“I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart,” Cuomo said. “I believe we can start on the path to normalcy.”

The coronavirus causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has infected more than 1.8 million people worldwide and killed 118,304. The virus has infected 195,031 people in New York state as of Monday, Cuomo said.

The state’s number of newly-hospitalized patients with COVID-19 has declined to a two-week low, Cuomo said. Since Sunday, 6,337 people tested positive for the virus, the lowest number the state has seen in nearly three weeks, he said.

Cuomo emphasized the importance of continuing restrictions on gatherings and nonessential work to prevent the virus from flaring up again. He spoke Monday afternoon with the governors of New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware to begin coordinating the reopening of schools and state economies.

“The worst can be over, and it is over, unless we do something reckless,” Cuomo said. “And you can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behavior.”

The governors will study data, research and the experiences of other countries during the outbreak as they create guidelines for economic reactivation in their states, Cuomo said. Officials are working on policies that can ease economic restrictions and uphold public health without inadvertently hurting another state, he said.

“Let’s be smart , and let’s be cooperative, and let’s learn from one another,” Cuomo said.

An economic developer and a health official for each state will work with each governor’s chief of staff to create a working group to design a reopening plan, Cuomo said. Public health officials and economic experts, instead of politicians, will coordinate the plan, he said.

Even if the worst of the virus has passed, it could take 12 to 18 months for the state’s economy to return to normal, Cuomo said. The governor’s executive order prohibiting nonessential work lasts through April 30. The state will reevaluate the order every two weeks, he said.

“Reopening the economy is a delicate balance,” Cuomo said. “The objective is to ease isolation and increase economic activity without increasing the infection rate. We must do it slowly and intelligently and with every precaution.”

Cuomo applauded the “heroic efforts” of healthcare workers, police officers and transportation workers who’ve helped the state reduce the spread of COVID-19. He announced an executive order Sunday that will direct employers to provide essential workers with masks to wear when interacting with the public, he said.

“We need to stay the course,” Cuomo said. “We have flattened the curve by our actions. New Yorkers rose to the challenge to protect one another.”