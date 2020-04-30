Anwar Sparrow breaks down his decision to commit to Syracuse

Anwar Sparrow sat in his living room with his mom and brother gazing over his shoulder. It wasn’t how he imagined signing his letter of intent, but it would have to do.

With social distancing guidelines in place and Sparrow not able to commit on National Signing Day due to academic issues, he etched his place on Syracuse’s 2020 roster Wednesday night, per his Twitter page.

“The coaches and facilities particularly stuck out,” Sparrow said. “They were one of the schools that believed in me all the way. Other schools were interested but wouldn’t pull the trigger.”

Sparrow is the 23rd addition to Syracuse’s 2020 recruiting class, and most likely the last. The three-star linebacker from Salem (Virginia) High School tallied 103 tackles his senior year but didn’t meet the NCAA’s GPA eligibility requirements after his first semester. He was likely headed to Georgia Military College, but his grades increased in April and colleges showed interest.

Following a few weeks of deliberation, Syracuse cornerbacks coach Chip West reached out. West grew up in the Tidewater area too, and has over 25 years of landing recruits from southeastern Virginia. He previously coached at Virginia and recruited NFL safety Quin Blanding and five-star running back Taquan Mizzell to Charlottesville. Sparrow and West bonded immediately.

“We’re both from Virginia so that was a connection between us,” Sparrow said. “He understands me and where I come from.”

But SU didn’t start recruiting the 6-foot-1 linebacker until April, when social distancing guidelines were already in place. With summer school starting in May, Sparrow needed to decide between Syracuse and Appalachian State quickly.

He wasn’t able to visit central New York and meet players, so Sparrow researched the team himself, seeing a void in the linebacker position. The Orange were gashed for over 200 rushing yards per game last year even with now-graduated linebackers Lakiem Williams and Andrew Armstrong. And the four returning linebackers — Lee Kpogba, Geoff Cantin-Arku, Juan Wallace and Mikel Jones — combined for only 47 tackles last season.

“I know I have to work for my playing time but I’m pretty sure I will get playing time if I work hard,” Sparrow said. “A lot of times, I know where the ball is going.”

Sparrow also researched SU on his own, reading up on the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics — he wants to major in sport management — and virtually touring the practice facility and campus. Sparrow will enroll in summer classes, which will all take place remotely.

At the moment, Sparrow isn’t allowed to be in the weight room or to practice in large groups. But the self-proclaimed hard-worker isn’t resting. He drills every day, focusing on hand-eye coordination, hip rotation and reaction speed to prepare for what’s coming in the fall.