Woman sues SU after tripping on Schine sidewalk

A Chautauqua County woman is suing Syracuse University after she sustained permanent injuries when she tripped and fell on a sidewalk at the Schine Student Center.

The case, filed Tuesday morning in Chautauqua County Supreme Court, alleges that Claudia Riley sustained “severe and permanent injuries” as a result of SU’s carelessness and negligence.

SU knew about dangerous conditions at the building when Riley tripped in July 2017, the suit alleges.

Riley sustained internal and external injuries that required medical attention and care, the suit states. Riley says she continues to experience pain and suffering.

The plaintiff “was rendered sick, sore, lame and disabled,” the complaint says. The complaint does not include a total amount of requested damages.

SU launched a multimillion-dollar renovation project at the 34-year-old Schine complex in May 2019. Most of Schine has been closed off since then. The building is expected to reopen in fall 2020.

Claudia P. Riley v. Syracuse University by The Daily Orange on Scribd