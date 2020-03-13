What latest NCAA ‘relief’ reports could mean for spring athletes at SU

The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant spring sport athletes an additional year of athletic eligibility following the cancellation of competitions, according to reports.

On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced it had “suspended all athletic-related activities,” and soon after the NCAA announced the cancellation of all spring postseason championship events due to the spread of coronavirus.

The cancellations left many NCAA athletes wondering if they had played their last college athletic matches and games, but reports from the NCAA could give athletes additional eligibility.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

The logistics are unclear — including financial aid, scholarship and underclassmen athlete implications — but the decision could directly affect Syracuse’s men’s and women’s lacrosse, softball, tennis, track and field and rowing teams.

In a statement before the NCAA’ announcement, Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack said the situation was “unchartered waters,” and that they will communicate updates — including discussions with ACC officials — as they have them.

Director of Athletics John Wildhack's letter to Orange student-athleteshttps://t.co/3zir8CGSHt pic.twitter.com/5YOiLXThnU — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) March 13, 2020

Syracuse men’s lacrosse was ranked as the nation’s No. 1 team after starting their season 5-0. The women’s lacrosse (7-1, 1-0 ACC) team was No. 4 and tennis had started the season 8-3 and 3-2 in conference play.

The news does not mean every graduating athlete will necessarily return to Syracuse for another season. Additional eligibility would likely give graduating seniors the opportunity to participate during a postgraduate degree or fifth year of undergraduate classes.

Joe Trimboli, the father of current SU men’s lacrosse senior Jamie, said his son has a job lined up for after graduation and “doesn’t know” if he’ll be able to return. “Jamie would give an arm to play another season,” Trimboli said.

The NCAA is also discussing “issues for winter sport student-athletes,” Jeff Goodman reported, which could apply to men’s basketball and women’s basketball players. Syracuse men’s basketball team had previously advanced to the ACC tournament quarterfinal game before the conference suspended the tournament. SU’s women’s basketball team was awaiting a likely bid to the WNIT tournament, which was canceled.

Senior staff writer Arabdho Majumder contributed reporting.