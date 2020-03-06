University Union partners with #NotAgainSU for movie screening
Talia Trackim / Presentation Director
University Union will host its screening of “Bombshell” in Crouse-Hinds Hall room 010 tomorrow, March 7. The screening will start at 7 p.m. and be open to all Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty, and staff and the general public.
University Union has partnered with #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, for the screening. The movie was supposed to be shown in HBC Gifford Auditorium, but the location was changed to Crouse-Hinds.
#NotAgainSU has occupied Crouse-Hinds since Feb. 17 in protest of at least 30 racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic incidents that have occurred at or near SU since early November. The movement is planning to remain inside the building until its negotiations with university officials are finished.
Published on March 6, 2020 at 7:33 pm
Contact Amy: abnakamu@syr.edu