University Union partners with #NotAgainSU for movie screening

University Union will host its screening of “Bombshell” in Crouse-Hinds Hall room 010 tomorrow, March 7. The screening will start at 7 p.m. and be open to all Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty, and staff and the general public.

University Union has partnered with #NotAgainSU, a movement led by Black students, for the screening. The movie was supposed to be shown in HBC Gifford Auditorium, but the location was changed to Crouse-Hinds.

#NotAgainSU has occupied Crouse-Hinds since Feb. 17 in protest of at least 30 racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic incidents that have occurred at or near SU since early November. The movement is planning to remain inside the building until its negotiations with university officials are finished.