University extends deadline for dropping classes, taking pass/fail

Syracuse University has extended the deadline for undergraduate students to drop courses or receive a pass/fail grade, an SU official said Wednesday.

The university announced Monday that it would transition to online classes for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students now have until April 3 to drop a course or switch to a pass/fail grading option, said Chris Johnson, associate provost for academic affairs, in an SU News release.

Undergraduate students may drop a course if they continue to be registered for 12 or more credits, Johnson said in the release. SU students must take 12 credits or more to be registered as a full-time student.

Although the rules vary between schools and colleges, students are generally not allowed to register for more than 24 credits pass/fail, he said. Academic advisors must give students permission to make the course adjustments, Johnson said.

Dropping a course or switching to pass/fail grading options could affect financial aid, Johnson said. Students should consult their financial aid counselors before making the changes, he said.

Students in the Graduate School, College of Law and University College, as well as those enrolled in global partner programs, are unable to drop courses or switch to pass/fail, Johnson said.

“This is a challenging time for our community, and especially for our students,” Johnson said. “We are committed to ensuring your long-term success and your timely graduation.”